Kauai electrical cooperative asks residents to conserve energy, warns of rolling outages

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative this morning asked its members to conserve energy and practice voluntary load reductions due to the unexpected lack of availability of several large generating units.

In addition, KIUC said it will likely implement rolling outages, starting early this afternoon, as needed, to manage the temporarily reduced generation capacity.

“On a normal sunny day, we probably wouldn’t need to take these actions,” said KIUC’s Chief of Operations Brad Rockwell in a news release. “We could run comfortably on our solar resources during the day and count on stored solar to get us through the evening peak. However, due to today’s weather conditions, our solar facilities aren’t producing adequately to cover the load and aren’t storing enough energy to supply us through the evening.”

Rockwell noted that the situation is exacerbated by additional load created by the lack of production from residential and commercial rooftop solar systems.

The weather forecast for Kauai today is mostly cloudy, with scattered thunderstorms, due to a stalled cold front to the northwest. Clouds and showers are expected to continue over Kauai County and Oahu through the middle of the week.

KIUC said repairs to its largest and third-largest generators at Kapaia Power Station and Port Allen, respectively, are underway. The Green Energy Team biomass plant is also under repair, and not expected back online until next week.

In the meantime, KIUC is maximizing generation from smaller conventional units, hydro plants and solar facilities.

The rolling outages, if implemented, will take place in 30-minute increments, but a schedule will not be published ahead of time. They would continue into the evening and may be necessary through Wednesday morning.

The public is encouraged to follow KIUC’s Facebook page for updates.