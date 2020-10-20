Man, 41, whose body was discovered at a Wailua beach, flew to Kauai two days earlier

Kauai police recovered the body of a 41-year-old man found dead Monday night in Wailua along the shoreline of a beach known as Kitchens.

The man has been preliminarily identified as someone without a permanent address, and had recently traveled and arrived Saturday on Kauai, police said.

The man had taken a pre-travel COVID-19 test prior to his arrival, and was not under quarantine.

Witnesses told police they saw the man in the water Monday afternoon.

A passerby found his body about 100 yards south of the Kamalani Bridge entrance to the beach area, police said.

The man was taken to the Wilcox Medical Center where a doctor pronounced him dead.

The man’s name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

An autopsy is being scheduled to determine cause of death.

Police do not suspect foul play and are continuing to investigate.