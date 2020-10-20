Man, with long conviction record, arrested on bench warrant for burglary at Honolulu school

Police arrested today a 49-year-old man at the Hawaii Kai Shopping Center on a bench warrant for a burglary at a Honolulu private school in August.

Prosecutors charged William D. McPherson on Oct. 12 with second-degree burglary for breaking into a classroom at a downtown Honolulu school.

According to felony information filed in court, McPherson entered on or about Aug. 28 to Aug. 30 a classroom at St. Andrew’s Priory at 229 Queen Emma Square.

No further details were available as some information had been sealed.

McPherson’s bail had been set at $11,000.

A bench warrant for his arrest was issued Oct. 13.

McPherson has a long list of 31 prior convictions of numerous petty misdemeanors ranging from theft, criminal trespassing and alcohol and drug charges, as well as a few misdemeanor crimes including second-degree terroristic threatening.

On Sept. 27, 2019, he was also found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing at a school, a misdemeanor.

He is scheduled to appear Oct. 26 at First Circuit Court.