Man, with long conviction record, arrested on bench warrant for burglary at Honolulu school

Police arrested today a 49-year-old man at the Hawaii Kai Shopping Center on a bench warrant for a burglary at a Honolulu private school in August.
Prosecutors charged William D. McPherson on Oct. 12 with second-degree burglary for breaking into a classroom at a downtown Honolulu school.
According to felony information filed in court, McPherson entered on or about Aug. 28 to Aug. 30 a classroom at St. Andrew’s Priory at 229 Queen Emma Square.
No further details were available as some information had been sealed.
McPherson’s bail had been set at $11,000.
A bench warrant for his arrest was issued Oct. 13.
McPherson has a long list of 31 prior convictions of numerous petty misdemeanors ranging from theft, criminal trespassing and alcohol and drug charges, as well as a few misdemeanor crimes including second-degree terroristic threatening.
On Sept. 27, 2019, he was also found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing at a school, a misdemeanor.
He is scheduled to appear Oct. 26 at First Circuit Court.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.