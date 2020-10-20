State confirms four positive COVID-19 cases among Lanai residents

The state Health Department today confirmed four cases of COVID-19 among residents on the island of Lanai.

The department’s Maui District Health Office was notified of the positive test results today, and is actively performing contact tracing and investigation of the cases. All four individuals are in isolation, health officials said.

“It was my hope and prayer that we would have no cases on Lanai, but we understand how quickly this virus can spread in our communities,” Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said in a release this afternoon. “We support the Department of Health’s work to monitor these cases, which are in isolation, and conduct contact tracing to help protect our Lanai residents.”

Initial findings have determined that three of the individuals work at the same location and are exhibiting symptoms. The fourth individual is a health care worker who does not provide direct patient care.

One of the four cases may also be associated with recent travel.

Residents and visitors are urged to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and staying home when sick.

Drive-thru testing is being offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Old Dole Administration Building in Lanai City. The testing is for individuals 15 years and older, and by appointment only.

“I ask Lanai residents and visitors to follow all directions from our healthcare workers and health officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Victorino said. “Healthy safeguards continue to be wearing face masks, watching physical distancing, avoiding crowds, frequently washing hands and sanitizing high-touch areas.”

To make an appointment, call the Straub Medical Center —Lanai Clinic at 565-6423 or the Lanai Community Health Center at 565-6919.