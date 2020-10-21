Free COVID-19 testing available in Kapolei and Waikiki today

The city is continuing to offer free COVID-19 testing to the public at the Kapolei Walmart and Waikiki Shell today.

Walk-thru testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kapolei Walmart at 91-600 Farrington Highway and the Waikiki Shell in front of the ticket booth at 2805 Monsarrat Avenue.

Testing is open to everyone with priority given to visitor industry workers and city employees.

Individuals are encouraged to pre-register online at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

Print the voucher and bring it to one of the test sites along with a photo identification card. If you are unable to print a voucher, one will be created for you at the test site.

Test results are expected to be emailed to you within three to five days.

For more information, call the city COVID-19 information hotline from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily excluding holidays at 768-CITY (2489).