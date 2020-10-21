Hilo suspect charged with multiple crimes including theft from veteran, crashing stolen vehicle into police car

Hawaii island police have charged a 29-year old man with several property and financial crime offenses, including forgery, stealing financial documents from a veteran, and reversing a stolen vehicle into a police car.

Gavin Kekoa oʻkalani Calicdan of Hilo was considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

On the morning of Oct. 8, officers found a stolen car at an apartment complex parking lot on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo. A man later identified as Calicdan allegedly reversed into their police car and struck it several times, as well as one of the complex buildings, then fled, according to Hawaii County police.

Later that afternoon, police found the unoccupied stolen car inHonokaa.

On Oct. 12, officers found Calicdan in Keaukaha and arrested him without incident.

After executing a search warrant for Calicdan’s backpack, police found personal and financial documents belonging to a 74-year-old veteran from Hilo, who had reported his car broken into the previous day.

Detectives have charged Calicdan with two counts of first-degree theft, fourth-degree theft, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, three counts of first-degree criminal property damage, first-degree terroristic threatening, nine counts of unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, second-degree forgery, theft of credit card, driving without a valid driver license, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, and discharge of sureties.

During the current COVID-19 emergency proclamation, there are enhanced penalties for certain offenses, police said.

Calicdan’s total bail was set at $227,100.