U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams to be arraigned for alleged violation of Oahu beach park closure order

U.S. Surgeon Jerome Adams and an aide will be arraigned in an Oahu court next month after police cited the two men in late August for being in a Kaneohe park during a COVID-19 emergency order-mandated closure of the island’s beach parks.

A video-conference hearing was held today before Judge William Domingo at Kaneohe District Court where attorney Michael Green appeared on behalf of Adams and his aide, Dennis Anderson-Villaluz. Both men were cited for allegedly violating an emergency order.

The court waived appearances for Adams and Anderson-Villaluz who were not present.

At today’s hearing, Green said he will not waive Adams’ and Anderson-Villaluz’s rights to to a jury trial.

Domingo set their arraignments for Nov. 2 at Circuit Court.

According to the Aug. 23 citation issued to Adams, a police officer observed Adams at Kualoa Regional Park in Kaneohe standing with two other men, “looking at the view taking pictures” shortly before 10 a.m.

Adams was in Hawaii helping the state with surge testing to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. He told the officer he was working with the governor for COVID-19 and didn’t know that the parks were closed.

Adams had sent an email to state officials requesting an exemption for Hawaii’s quarantine for travelers. The email to Adams confirming his exemption included links to county rules that were in effect including the order closing parks on Oahu.

At the time, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell closed Oahu’s beach parks to prevent gatherings of crowds during a surge in coronavirus cases.

Violation of an emergency order is considered a misdemeanor that carries penalties of up to a $5,000 fine, up to a year in jail, or both.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.