Hawaii reports 121 new coronavirus infections statewide

Hawaii health officials reported 121 new coronavirus infections statewide today, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 14,672 cases.

No new deaths were reported today. The Health Department’s official state death toll remains 212, which includes 165 fatalities on Oahu, 28 on Hawaii island, 18 on Maui, and one Kauai resident who died on the mainland. The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said today that the Big Island’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 40, however, state health officials now have yet to verify coronavirus as a factor in 12 of those Big Island deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is over 225,000 today.

Today’s new infection cases include 51 on Hawaii island, 49 on Oahu, 18 in Maui County, one on Kauai, and two Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. As a result of updated information, an infection case from Honolulu and another from Maui County were removed from the counts, according to Health Department figures.

Lanai is experiencing a growing cluster of COVID-19 cases with several dozen being reported by Maui County health authorities. Officials said Friday that the Lanai cluster has grown to a total of 65 confirmed infections, prompting an island-wide stay-at-home order to take effect on Tuesday.

Separately today, Kauai County officials announced that a Kauai resident tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a post-travel test.

The adult male resident recently returned home from the mainland and received a quarantine exemption by testing negative prior to flying to Kauai, but tested positive after voluntary taking the county’s post-travel test, Kauai officials said in a news release. The man in isolation, and one close contact is in quarantine, they said.

As of today, 3,055 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 11,405 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or 78% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 59 new releases today.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 12,839 on Oahu, 1,221 in Hawaii County, 497 in Maui County and 61 in Kauai County. There are also 54 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

By county, Honolulu has seen 10,129 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 840 releases, Maui has seen 377 patients released. Kauai has one active case.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 1,065 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 1,063 hospitalizations within the state, 942 have been on Oahu, 61 on the Big Island, 59 on Maui, and one on Kauai.

According to the latest data from the Health Department, a total of 64 patients with COVID-19 are in Hawaii hospitals, with 15 in intensive care units and 10 on ventilators.

Oahu moved to the less-restrictive Tier 2 of Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Thursday, and must stay in that tier for four weeks. To move to Tier 3 no earlier than Nov. 19, Oahu must maintain a seven-day average case count of 49 or fewer cases, and a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.49% or lower for 14 consecutive days at the end of the four-week period.Today’s seven-day average case count is 54 and the positivity rate was 2.3%.