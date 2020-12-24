Strong earthquake shakes Philippines; no Pacific-wide tsunami expected

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 struck the Philippines but was not strong enough to generate a Pacific-wide tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered about a mile from Calatagan, Calabarzon, in the Philippines at a depth of about 71 miles.

The quake, which struck on Christmas morning in the Philippines, poses no tsunami threat to Hawaii, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which put the magnitude at a stronger 6.5.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the Philippines.