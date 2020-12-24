VIDEO: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell provides update on Oahu’s Tier metrics

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. today to discuss the latest update to Oahu’s Tier metrics and provide guidance on safe holiday celebrations.

Dr. Jonathan Dworkin, Clinical Infectious Diseases Doctor, will be joining Caldwell. Caldwell has warned that Oahu could revert to the more-restrictive Tier 1 if the trend of triple-digit new cases continues.

If Oahu has more than 100 new daily cases on average for two consecutive weeks, the county will move to Tier 1 from the current Tier 2. Oahu recorded 129 new infections today and a seven-day average case count of 100.

However, Caldwell said, “without inmates being counted, we have a seven-day average of 83 cases and a positivity rate of 2.8%.” Caldwell said Gov. Ige agreed that prisoners would not be counted for the purpose of steps between tiers.

“If we had that again for the coming seven-day period, we would remain in Tier 2, which I think we can manage,” Caldwell said.

