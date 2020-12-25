Early Christmas morning burglar punches Liliha woman in the chest and flees

Police arrested a man who allegedly broke into a woman’s Liliha home while she was asleep early Christmas morning.

The man entered the home through louvered windows between 4:30 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. today.

The woman tried to grab the alleged burglar, who then punched her chest and causing her pain, then fled the scene, police said.

Patrol officers found and arrested the suspect at 5:05 a.m. on suspicion of first-degree burglary.

The man remains in police custody as the case is pending investigation.