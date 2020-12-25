Man, 27, critically injured after getting hit by a car while lying on Waikiki street

The Honolulu Police Department’s Vehicular Homicide Section has not received any updates this morning on the condition of a 27-year-old pedestrian who was critically injured in a vehicle crash on Christmas Eve shortly before midnight in Waikiki.
The man was lying on the roadway, possibly intoxicated, when an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 24-year-old Honolulu man, struck the pedestrian on Kuhio Avenue just before Liliuokalani Avenue, police said.
The driver immediately called 911 for help following the 11:55 p.m. collision.
The 27-year-old pedestrian was taken in critical condition to an area hospital.
Police said alcohol may be a contributing factor in the collision. Speed does not appear to be a factor.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
