Man, 27, critically injured after getting hit by a car while lying on Waikiki street

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 am

The Honolulu Police Department’s Vehicular Homicide Section has not received any updates this morning on the condition of a 27-year-old pedestrian who was critically injured in a vehicle crash on Christmas Eve shortly before midnight in Waikiki.

The man was lying on the roadway, possibly intoxicated, when an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 24-year-old Honolulu man, struck the pedestrian on Kuhio Avenue just before Liliuokalani Avenue, police said.

The driver immediately called 911 for help following the 11:55 p.m. collision.

The 27-year-old pedestrian was taken in critical condition to an area hospital.

Police said alcohol may be a contributing factor in the collision. Speed does not appear to be a factor.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

