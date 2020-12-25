Wolfgang Steakhouse closes temporarily due to social distancing violation in Waikiki

Wolfgang Steakhouse at Royal Hawaiian Center was temporarily ordered to close Thursday night for a 24-hour period by the Honolulu Liquor Commission. The restaurant was informed at 8:20 p.m. due to an infraction of social distancing protocols.

“We would like to reiterate that Wolfgang’s Steakhouse follows all CDC guidelines including social distancing,” the restaurant said in a statement. “However, during the course of operations, an infraction occurred briefly. Unfortunately, the Honolulu Liquor Commission, in doing their job, cited us on this infraction last night.

“Although we are not able to open until 8:20 p.m. this evening, we are committed to providing our guests with other options including extending our hours of operations tonight (with no alcohol served after 10 p.m.).

”We offer our sincerest apologies to our patrons for any inconvenience this may have caused and we wish everyone a very Mele Kalikimaka.”