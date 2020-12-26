Nearly 20,000 people without power in urban Honolulu

Update 8:30 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric reported that 860 customers are without power in the Kahuku area, and a first responder is en route.

The utility is asking customers in West Maui to prepare for a possible outage that extends into the night.

A spokeswoman for Hawaiian Electric said it’s not clear what’s causing the outages across the state.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

About 19,800 people in the Manoa, Waikiki, McCully, Kahala and Diamond Head areas have lost power, Hawaiian Electric has reported tonight.

The utility said customers lost power around 6:40 p.m. Crews on are scene and power is being restored to customers in waves. Some Manoa residents had power restored by 8 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric reported another power outage, in the West Maui area, about two hours earlier, and one in Lanai around 3 p.m., although power has since been restore.

There are also pocket outages in the Olinda and Piiholo areas and Halau Place in Haiku. Those outages can go overnight as crews repair lines.

Further, since about 4:40 p.m., Hawaiian Electric reported three areas on Hawaii island where customers lost power: about 1,250 from Honomu Town to Ookala Town; about 1,750 in the Papaikou to Kalopa mauka and makai areas; and more than 2,850 from Waimaea town to Puukapu Farmlos to the lower Kohala Ranch area.

Crews are assessing three transmission lines that were damaged by high winds in West Maui.

It’s not clear what caused the power outages on Oahu, Hawaii island and Lanai.

Hawaiian Electric is also reminding the public to stay 30 feet from downed power lines.