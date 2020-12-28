Woman seriously injured after being struck by car at Kailua roundabout

A female pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car this morning at the intersection of South Kalaheo Avenue and Kailua Road.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the woman in her 50s for abrasions at the scene and took her to a hospital in serious condition. The incident occurred at the roundabout near Kalapawai Market at about 6:50 a.m.

Both police and EMS responded, and traffic was cleared about an hour later.

The roundabout was installed three years ago at South Kalaheo and Kailua Road to improve congestion at the busy intersection, where many bikers, joggers, and beach-goers cross the road as cars pass on the way to and from Kailua Beach or Lanikai.