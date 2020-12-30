Body of diver who went missing near Keehi Lagoon found

The body of the 51-year-old man who went missing while diving near Keehi Lagoon has been found, Honolulu Fire Department officials said Wednesday.

Firefighters began looking for the free diver around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Coast Guard, Honolulu Ocean Safety and Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting assisted in the search.

The diver’s friend reported the man missing after the two were diving off Honolulu airport’s reef runway and became separated.

HFD resumed the search Wednesday morning, and the diver’s body was found just before 2:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard said there were 5 mph winds and seas up to one foot in the area.