Medical examiner’s office identifies 45-year-old man shot by Honolulu police

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 45-year-old man who was fatally shot Monday by police as Caillen Gentzler of Wahiawa.

Two Crime Reduction Unit officers with District 4 in Windward Oahu were trying to serve Gentzler a parole retake warrant when he fled on foot into his Jeep SUV and locked the doors at a public housing project parking lot in Ahuimanu.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said the two officers fired four to six shots after Gentzler allegedly drove at his vehicle at them and they feared for their lives.

No body-cam footage was available as District 4 officers, as well as those in the Traffic Division, have not yet received body-worn cameras.

The Jeep SUV had at least two rounds fired into the windshield and a third into the hood.

Ballard said Gentzler’s record of 48 convictions included 12 felonies for various crimes such as kidnapping, drug and firearms violations.