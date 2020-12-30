Nearly 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Hawaii

About 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Hawaii, which has received 61,450 doses as of today.

The state has received its final vaccine shipments for the year to be distributed to front-line workers, nursing homes and private medical practices.

Local hospitals received 11,700 shots from Pfizer on Tuesday, while 10,900 from Moderna arrived Monday.

Earlier this month, health officials started inoculating the most exposed health care workers and first responders, along with vulnerable long-term care residents and staff.

The vaccine is also being distributed to independent doctors and medical practice staff who are considered high-risk. The state plans a vaccination campaign for more than 100,000 seniors 75 and older next, though the largest number of people to get vaccinated won’t be until late spring or summer.