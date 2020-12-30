Surf up to 30 feet prompts high surf warning for north and west shores of Oahu, Kauai County

Surf up to 30 feet along north shores and 20 feet along west shores has prompted a high surf warning for some islands this morning.

Oahu, Kauai and Niihau are under a high surf warning through 6 a.m. Thursday. Weather officials expect to see surf up to 25 to 30 feet along north shores and 15 to 20 feet along west shores, according to the National Weather Service.

Additionally, the north shores of Molokai and Maui are under a high surf advisory with surf heights up to 18 to 24 feet, with the west shores of Molokai expected to see surf up to 12 to 16 feet, the NWS said.

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak and dangerous currents could make entering the water very hazardous, weather officials said.