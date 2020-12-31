comscore 16-year-old Ewa teen in serious condition with multiple burns caused by apparent explosive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
16-year-old Ewa teen in serious condition with multiple burns caused by apparent explosive

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A 16-year-old girl in the Ewa area suffered multiple burns and was sent to an emergency room this evening after an “apparent explosive” was set off.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel administered advanced life support to the girl after responding to the incident at Paaniana Street around 7:20 p.m.

The girl is in serious condition, EMS reported.

