Kauai ban on single-use plastics to take effect in new year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kauai ban on single-use plastics to take effect in new year

  • Today

LIHUE >> A law prohibiting public funds from being used to buy single-use plastics will take effect Friday on Kauai.

Mayor Derek Kawakami signed the policy banning government purchases on disposable plastics in February, the Garden Island reported Wednesday.

The new law will prevent any county-funded organization from buying single-use plastic items, such as water bottles, straws, utensils and bags. There are exemptions for plastic trash bags, utility gloves, catered food and emergency products.

Events that require a county permit also will be banned from buying and distributing those items. The plastic ban will be listed on all permit applications, said Allison Fraley, acting solid waste chief for the county Department of Public Works.

Kauai was the final county in the state to pass a ban on the sale and use of plastic foam food containers. That ban approved in September is scheduled to take effect in 2022.

