Two adults in serious condition after suffering burns from apparent propane tank explosion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Two adults in serious condition after suffering burns from apparent propane tank explosion

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:54 pm

Two adults, a 20-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, in the McCully-Moiliili area were treated for burns to multiple parts of their bodies after an apparent propane tank explosion this evening.

At around 8 p.m., Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the incident near the intersection of Isenburg Street and Beretania Street.

Both were transported to a hospital in serious condition.

