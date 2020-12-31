Two adults in serious condition after suffering burns from apparent propane tank explosion

Two adults, a 20-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, in the McCully-Moiliili area were treated for burns to multiple parts of their bodies after an apparent propane tank explosion this evening.
At around 8 p.m., Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the incident near the intersection of Isenburg Street and Beretania Street.
Both were transported to a hospital in serious condition.
