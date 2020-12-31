Ward Village donates $30,000 to KCAA Preschools

Ward Village, in partnership with Hawaiian Dredging, donated $30,000 to KCAA Preschools’ Kakaako campus.
Part of the gift was to replace an old chainlink fence with a new fence to provide a safe and secure environment for children, educators and staff at KCAA Muriel.
The gift helps the school “provide a nurturing environment where keiki can explore, learn and grow,” Ward Village said in an email.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.