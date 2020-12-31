Ward Village donates $30,000 to KCAA Preschools

Ward Village, in partnership with Hawaiian Dredging, donated $30,000 to KCAA Preschools’ Kakaako campus.

Part of the gift was to replace an old chainlink fence with a new fence to provide a safe and secure environment for children, educators and staff at KCAA Muriel.

The gift helps the school “provide a nurturing environment where keiki can explore, learn and grow,” Ward Village said in an email.