Kauai firefighters extinguish fireworks-related blaze that burned shed, 2 vehicles

Firefighters extinguished a Poipu building fire this morning that appeared to be caused by fireworks, Kauai Fire Department officials said.

Koloa firefighters responded to the fire on Pe‘e Road at about 1:15 a.m. and found a shed and two vehicles burning. Firefighters from Kalaheo and Lihue fire stations also responded.

An investigation is ongoing, but a preliminary report found that the fire was caused by “firework activity,” fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

Fire inspectors estimated about $45,000 in damage to the 20-square-foot shed, the two vehicles and the contents inside. The main residence at the property also sustained damage.