Maui man critically injured in New Year’s Eve crash

A 32-year-old Maui man sustained life-threatening injuries when the 1998 Toyota 4Runner he was driving hit an embankment on Ulumalu Road in Haiku around 8:32 p.m. Thursday, according to Maui police.

A preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling south of Kamalii Place when the driver lost control, crossed the center line and slammed into an embankment lined with bamboo trees.

The driver, a Haiku resident, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, landing in the roadway, police said.

He was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center via ambulance.

Police said alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash.