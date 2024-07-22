Fires in Piihana Farms area in Wailuku prompt evacuations

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

Piihana Road, Neki Place and Hapanui Place have been evacuated by the Maui Police Department, according to the Maui Emergency Management Agency.

A voluntary evacuation remains in place for Happy Valley.

11:15 a.m.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the Piihana Road area in Wailuku due to a fast-moving brush fire in Piihana, according to the Maui Emergency Management Agency.

MEMA’s emergency call line for Wailuku area residents is open. Call (808) 270-7285.

11:05 a.m.

MFD has issued voluntary evacuations for Happy Valley and Wailuku Country Estates in Wailuku. Evacuees are being directed to Keopuolani Regional Park in Kahului.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Multiple fires have broken out this morning in the Piihana Farms area in Wailuku, prompting emergency responses from the Maui Fire Department.

MFD units are actively working to contain the blazes, first posted on X by the department this morning shortly before 10 a.m.

As a precautionary measure, evacuations have been ordered for homes on Neki Place and Piihana. The Maui Police Department is managing these evacuations. MFD reports that additional fire units are en route to assist with the situation.

Authorities are closely monitoring the fires and will provide updates as more information becomes available.