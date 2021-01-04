Hawaii island police seeking suspects in $35K excavator theft in Waikoloa

Hawaii island police are asking for the public’s help finding the thieves who stole an excavator from the Waikoloa area on Saturday.

The excavator is valued at about $35,000.

South Kohala patrol officers responding to a reported theft at about 7 a.m. Saturday determined that unknown suspects removed a 2008 yellow and black CAT 303CR Mini Excavator from an agricultural lot near the 9-mile marker on Highway 190 sometime between 9 a.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The excavator has a decal with the letters “T & B” in white-colored lettering on a black-colored background.

Anyone with any information regarding the theft or the whereabouts of the stolen excavator should contact Officer Kuilee Dela Cruz of the South Kohala Patrol Division at Kuilee.DelaCruz@hawaiicounty.gov or 887-3080 or the department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.