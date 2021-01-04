comscore Slack starts the year with a global outage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Slack starts the year with a global outage

  The Slack app icon is displayed on an iPhone screen, Dec. 1, in Long Beach, Calif. The messaging services used by millions of people for work and school suffered a global outage today, the first day back for most people returning from the New Year's holiday.

Slack, the messaging services used by millions of people for work and school, suffered a global outage today, the first day back for most people returning from the New Year’s holiday.

“Our team is currently investigating and we’re sorry for any troubles this may be causing,” Slack said in a prepared statement.

The outage began around 5 a.m. Hawaii time and disrupted service in the U.S., Germany, India, the U.K., Japan and elsewhere. Slack said that people should check https://status.slack.com for updates.

