Downtown streets reopened after police investigate suspicious package

UPDATE: 9:25 a.m.

Honolulu police have given the “all clear” and reopened Beretania Street at the intersection of Punchbowl Street.

8:48 a.m.

Honolulu police have reopened Alakea Street. Beretania Street near Punchbowl Street remain closed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Police have closed multiple streets in downtown Honolulu to investigate a suspicious package.

Beretania Street by Punchbowl, Alakea Street between Hotel and Beretania streets and the intersection of Richard and Hotel streets have been closed off, according to a bulletin from police sent at 6:22 a.m.

The investigation of the suspicious package has affected operations at Honolulu District Court.

The court is temporarily closed at this time, according to acting deputy chief court administrator Mark Santoki.

Criminal non-custody cases will be held via Zoom from Kaneohe District.

People are advised to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.