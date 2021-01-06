comscore VIDEO: Gov. David Ige speaks about U.S. Capitol security breach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
VIDEO: Gov. David Ige speaks about U.S. Capitol security breach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 pm

  • GOV. DAVID IGE'S FACEBOOK PAGE

    Gov. David Ige speaks about U.S. Capitol security breach

Gov. David Ige is holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to discuss today’s security breach at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

Watch the livestream video above.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

