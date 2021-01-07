High surf continues for north, west shores of smaller isles through Friday morning

Weather officials have extended a high surf advisory for the north and west shores of smaller isles as a large, northwest swell passes through, effective until 6 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service says extra-large surf of 18 to 24 feet is expected today along the north shores of Niihau to Maui, and 12 to 16 feet along west shores due to a series of large northwest swells that will “propagate through island waters the next several days.”

Potentially, surf today could peak to warning levels, officials said.

Surf on other shores remains flat, at 0 to 2 feet for south shores, and 2 to 4 feet for east shores, today and Friday.

Forecasters, meanwhile, say moderate to locally breezy trades this morning are set to weaken this afternoon, becoming light and variable by tonight.

Today’s skies will be partly cloudy for most areas, with highs ranging from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit. Clear and cool conditions are expected tonight, with lows dipping to 62 to 67 degrees.

Areas of haze continue for Hawaii island as a west vent continues erupting lava into a lava lake, creating a dome fountain, within Halemaumau Crater at Kilauea’s summit. Gas emissions and seismic activity at the summit remain elevated.

Trades at 10 to 20 mph this morning diminish this afternoon and become light and variable by this evening.

Winds are expected to remain fairly light through the weekend.

A small craft advisory for Alenuihaha and Pailolo channels, Maalaea Bay, and the leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii island, remains in effect through 6 p.m. today.