Hawaii to restart Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments next week

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance recipients in Hawaii will receive as many as two $300 plus-up payments next week.

The state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations said today that programming updates and federal funding has allowed the department to initiate benefit payments for PUA claimants who have certified eligible claims for the week ending Jan. 2, which will process this weekend.

Eligible claimants who certify claims this Sunday for the week ending Jan. 9 also will have their claims processed, including the $300 plus-up, and receive payment midweek.

The state Labor Department said it is diligently working to build additional programs within its unemployment computer system to process the other revised federal benefits and bring much-needed relief to eligible claimants. Any benefits delayed will be paid retroactively if necessary, and claimants will be made whole.

DLIR said it will make announcements via its website, news releases, in the unemployment insurance portal, and at bit.ly/3hXwB7a as it implements provisions of the COVID-19 relief bill.

DLIR also noted that none of the PUA benefits, nor unemployment benefits of any kind, are available to employees who are terminated for cause, quit their job without good cause, refuse to return to work, or refuse to receive full-time pay.

DLIR said attempts to collect benefit payments in these situations could be viewed as fraudulent and that investigation of job separation is part of the eligibility determination process.

For more information about unemployment insurance and other labor issues please visit the FAQs at bit.ly/35kxAcw.