4 coronavirus-related deaths and 250 new COVID-19 infections in Hawaii as statewide tally tops 23K

Hawaii health officials today reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 250 infections, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 307 fatalities and 23,143 cases. Hawaii on Thursday recorded a new record high of 322 confirmed cases statewide in the new year.

No further details were immediately available regarding the four latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll was above 369,000 today with total coronavirus cases across the nation now topping 21.9 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include 159 on Oahu, 51 on Maui, 20 on the Big Island, and 20 state residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said. As a result of updated information, one case each on Maui and Oahu were removed from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Thursday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 19,071 on Oahu, 1,994 in Hawaii County, 1, on Maui, 157 on Kauai, 106 on Lanai and 25 on Molokai. There are also 543 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Hawaii health officials said today that of the state’s total infection count, 2,068 cases were considered to be active. Health officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 118 today.

