ID released of moped rider, 42, killed in crash on North Nimitz Highway

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the moped rider who died Friday in a single-vehicle crash as 42-year-old Lance Watarai of Waipahu.
Watarai was riding his moped at about 11:41 a.m. on North Nimitz Highway when he lost control of the KYMCO moped and hit a metal street light post, police said.
This was the third traffic fatality on Oahu thus far this year, compared to none at the same time in 2020.
