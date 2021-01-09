ID released of moped rider, 42, killed in crash on North Nimitz Highway

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the moped rider who died Friday in a single-vehicle crash as 42-year-old Lance Watarai of Waipahu.

Watarai was riding his moped at about 11:41 a.m. on North Nimitz Highway when he lost control of the KYMCO moped and hit a metal street light post, police said.

This was the third traffic fatality on Oahu thus far this year, compared to none at the same time in 2020.