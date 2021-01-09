comscore ID released of moped rider, 42, killed in crash on North Nimitz Highway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

ID released of moped rider, 42, killed in crash on North Nimitz Highway

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • STAR-ADVERTISER

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the moped rider who died Friday in a single-vehicle crash as 42-year-old Lance Watarai of Waipahu.

Watarai was riding his moped at about 11:41 a.m. on North Nimitz Highway when he lost control of the KYMCO moped and hit a metal street light post, police said.

This was the third traffic fatality on Oahu thus far this year, compared to none at the same time in 2020.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Florida man, 36, accused of stealing Pelosi’s lectern charged in Capitol invasion
Looking Back

Scroll Up