Maui police report apparent murder-suicide of man and woman in their 90s

Maui police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred Friday involving a 96-year-old man and a 95-year-old woman.

Police said they received a call from GPS Pendant Alarm, and went to a Kihei home at about 10:58 a.m.

The alarm company employees reported that while speaking with a subscriber, they heard what sounded like gunshots.

Police found the Kihei residence unoccupied upon arrival.

GPS Pendant Alarm tracked the subscriber to an area off Maui Veterans Highway.

There they found the man and woman inside a vehicle, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation shows this was an apparent murder-suicide.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.