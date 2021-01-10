High surf warning issued for most Hawaiian islands

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for most islands today.

The warning covers north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and north shores of Maui and Hawaii island until 6 p.m.

A high surf advisory has also been issued for west shores of Maui, forecasters said.

Waves of 20 to 25 feet are expected along the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island, while surf of 15 to 20 feet is forecast for the west shoes of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai.

Forecasters also said surf will be 8 to 12 feet on west shores of Maui until 6 p.m. today.

They warned that strong shore break and currents will make making swimming difficult and dangerous. “Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death,” the high surf warning said.