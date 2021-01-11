Reluctant to go; just a few regrets, Mayor Kirk Caldwell says
- By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2019
Mayor Kirk Caldwell is greeted by supporters of Bill 40 after he signs the ban against single-use plastics into law at Magic Island.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Kirk Caldwell, above, left, was sworn in by Sabrina McKenna, Hawaii Supreme Court associate justice, on Jan. 2, 2013.
JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 17
Caldwell, left, speaks during a news conference with director of housing Marc Alexander to celebrate the completion of the Punawai homeless care facility in Kalihi.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2016
Mayor Kirk Caldwell and other local elected leaders mark the groundbreaking of the Honolulu rail transit’s Kamehameha Station Group with the rail project high behind them, above.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree