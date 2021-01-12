Man found unconscious along Haleiwa road with critical head injury; attempted murder case opened

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation involving an unresponsive 30-year-old man who was found lying on the side of a roadway in Haleiwa Monday night.

Police said an individual flagged down police after he observed the man on the ground with a suspicious head injury at about 8 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the 66-500 block of Kamehameha Highway. Paramedics administered treatment to the victim and took him in critical condition to a hospital.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.