Asymptomatic driver of TheBus tested positive for COVID-19

Another driver of TheBus on Oahu has tested positive for COVID-19, city officials confirmed.

The driver notified Oahu Transit Services, which runs TheBus and TheHandi-Van, of a positive test today after receiving a test on Tuesday for interisland travel. The driver’s last day of work was on Friday. While working, the driver did not experience symptoms, and still has no symptoms.

This addition brings the latest count of OTS drivers that have tested positive to 31 — including 24 TheBus operators and seven TheHandi-Van operators, although some were on leave at the time.

Over the weekend, another TheBus driver notified OTS of their positive COVID-19 test on Saturday. That driver last worked mostly morning hours for routes 6, 61, and 66 on Jan. 4, but did not have prolonged contact with any riders and employees, officials said.

OTS officials say they have taken steps to reduce the risk of infection while riding or operating a transit vehicle.

Those steps include installing plastic curtains on all buses to provide a barrier between drivers and passengers as they board; adding extra buses on busy routes to provide more space for physical distancing; wiping down all touch surfaces on buses and vans with disinfectant daily; and electrostatic spraying of the vehicles nightly. Also, all OTS employees undergo temperature checks daily.

Officials remind the public that only essential trips should be taken on public transit, and that wearing a face covering is mandatory while entering and riding TheBus and TheHandi-Van.