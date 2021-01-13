comscore Woman, 39, taken to hospital after injury while changing flat tire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Woman, 39, taken to hospital after injury while changing flat tire

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:50 pm
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 An ambulance.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    An ambulance.

Emergency Medical Services reported this afternoon that a 39-year-old woman, who was changing a flat tire, was taken to the hospital after she received a cut to her neck.

EMS said that the woman was changing the tire in an area fronting 808 Ahua Street, and was struck in the neck with the tire iron. She was taken in serious condition at about 1:20 p.m. to the hospital.

