Woman, 39, taken to hospital after injury while changing flat tire

Emergency Medical Services reported this afternoon that a 39-year-old woman, who was changing a flat tire, was taken to the hospital after she received a cut to her neck.
EMS said that the woman was changing the tire in an area fronting 808 Ahua Street, and was struck in the neck with the tire iron. She was taken in serious condition at about 1:20 p.m. to the hospital.
