Man, suspected in tire-iron slashing of woman in Mapunapuna, released

A 34-year-old man, who allegedly struck a 39-year-old woman with a tire iron in Mapunapuna early Wednesday morning, was released today.

Police released the man at 8:30 a.m. today, pending investigation on two protective order violations and an alleged second-degree assault case.

Police said the man and the woman got into a physical altercation that lasted from 1 a.m. to 1:18 a.m., “exchanging strikes.”

The man then tried to take the tire iron away from the woman, and allegedly struck her with it.

Several bystanders came to the woman’s aid, and the man fled, police said.

Emergency Medical Services transported the woman to the hospital in serious condition with a laceration to her neck from a tire iron.

Police found the man and arrested him at 2:08 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree assault and two protective order violations.

Online court records show that the man had a temporary restraining order taken out against him by a woman March 19, 2020, and a protective order expires in 2025.

The man was issued a criminal citation Jan. 7 for camping in and entering a closed public park. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned in March.