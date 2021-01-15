More contagious COVID-19 variant could become dominant U.S. strain by March, CDC says

The Covid-19 variant that emerged in the U.K. and sparked concerns of faster spread could become dominant in the U.S. as soon as March, U.S. public-health researchers said in a report.

The world hit a frightening Covid-19 benchmark, with 2 million people dead and few expectations for infections to start dropping soon. The U.S. leads all countries in deaths, with Brazil, India, Mexico and the U.K. next in line.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will run out of vaccines by next week due to supply shortages. New York state will receive 50,000 fewer doses next week than it did the week before, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

The U.K. said it will require all visitors from overseas to have a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of travel. Norway said Covid-19 vaccines may be too risky for the very old and terminally ill.

Fast-spreading COVID variant seen becoming top U.S. strain

Steps should be taken to reduce its transmission, including increased genomic surveillance and adherence to public-health measures like testing and mask-wearing, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in the report.

“Increased SARS-CoV-2 transmission might threaten strained health-care resources, require extended and more rigorous implementation of public-health strategies, and increase the percentage of population immunity required for pandemic control,” the report said.

France hospitalizations, icu stays creep up

France reported cases increased by 21,271 to 2.87 million on Friday, with the seven-day rolling average of infections remaining near 18,000. The number of hospitalizations and Covid patients in intensive care continued their increase of recent days, rising to the highest in more than three weeks, according to data from health authorities. Deaths linked to the virus rose by 636 to 69,949, with the number including several days of data from nursing homes.

Spain cases hit record

Spain’s new cases rose to a daily record of 17,039, from 16,676 on Thursday. The country’s 14-day infection rate rose to 575.1 per 100,000 people from 522.7 the previous day.

The Madrid region announced plans to bring forward a curfew to 11 p.m, from midnight starting Jan. 18. Restaurants will need to close by 10 p.m.

Global deaths pass 2 million, led by U.S.

Led by the U.S., the world hit a frightening Covid-19 benchmark, with 2 million people dead and few expectations for the numbers to start dropping any time soon.

With the rollout of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine and the Moderna Inc.shot going slowly in the U.S., and virtually non-existent in many parts of the world, the odds of controlling the outbreak before the summer at the earliest are slim.

Covid has already killed more people than malaria and tuberculosis combined in the past year, and is nearing the those seen from AIDS, which peaked at 2.3 million in 2005.

N.Y. to receive fewer doses, Cuomo says, as state hits record cases

New York will get 50,000 fewer doses next week from the federal government than it did the week before, despite increasing the number of people eligible for the vaccine this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a briefing on Friday.

The federal government didn’t boost the disbursement of the doses in proportion to the amount of people who could now get the shot, he said. Most distributors are already fully booked, and are booking appointments 14 weeks in advance, Cuomo said.

He said seven million people in New York are now eligible to get the vaccine and they are chasing 250,000 doses a week.

“What they did was like opening the flood gates of eligibility,” he said. “All of this volume, it has to go through the point of a needle, literally and figuratively.”

The state previously was receiving 300,000 doses a week, which does not include second doses.

The state has distributed 74% of its allocation, or 827,715 doses to date, he said. Of those, 731,285 were first doses and 96,430 were second doses.

Statewide 324,671 coronavirus tests were conducted on Thursday, a record high, Cuomo said. Nearly 20,000, 6.14% of the tests were positive, including hot spot areas, also a record. There were 183 virus-related fatalities and 8,808 hospitalizations, according to state data.

U.K. says all visitors need negative virus test

The U.K. said it will close its travel corridors with countries around the world, meaning all visitors from overseas will require a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of travel to enter Britain.

Visitors may be checked when they arrive in the U.K. and could face substantial fines if they do not comply, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a televised press conference on Friday.

“We will be stepping up our enforcement both at the border and in country,” Johnson said.

WHO doesn’t recommend vaccination as proof for travel

The World Health Organization Emergency Committee on Covid-19 is recommending that countries do not require proof of vaccination from incoming travelers, as the impact of inoculations in reducing transmission is yet unknown. Nations should instead implement coordinated, evidence-based measures for safe travel.