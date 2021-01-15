comscore Soldier arrested in death of military spouse, 25, at Schofield Barracks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Soldier arrested in death of military spouse, 25, at Schofield Barracks

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Army said a soldier was arrested in connection with a homicide investigation into the death of 25-year-old Selena Roth, a military spouse and Army veteran, at on-base housing on Schofield Barracks. Read more

Hawaii’s first mass vaccination to kick off on Monday

