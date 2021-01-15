Soldier arrested in death of military spouse, 25, at Schofield Barracks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Army said a soldier was arrested in connection with a homicide investigation into the death of 25-year-old Selena Roth, a military spouse and Army veteran, at on-base housing on Schofield Barracks.

“On behalf of the Army community in Hawaii, I extend our deepest condolences to Selena’s loved ones,” Maj. Gen. James Jarrard, commander of the 25th Infantry Division, said Thursday in a release. “We are committed to the pursuit of justice, and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Roth was found deceased at 8 a.m. Wednesday in on-post housing by military police conducting a welfare check requested by a family member, the Army said. Special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command took the suspect into custody Wednesday evening.

“This is now an ongoing homicide investigation into a senseless and tragic death,” said Chris Grey, spokesman for Army CID.

Roth’s mother, Joanne, had posted her desperate search for her daughter on Facebook, saying, “If anyone has heard from Selena Roth in the last few days, please message me and let me know. We asked the local police to do a welfare check and they have been unable to locate her. … She is still living in Hawaii and we’re feeling pretty helpless so far away. Please pray that she is safe and we hear from her soon.”

Unfortunately, Joanne Roth posted a heartbreaking follow-up hours later.

“Thank you to everyone for your prayers and good wishes,” she said. “Sadly, the end result was our worst nightmare. Selena was a victim of homicide and found on the property of the apartment.”

Her daughter was seen with someone “at Subway on Sunday and he is being questioned,” she said. Roth’s granddaughter had previously been placed with Child Welfare Services, “so thankfully she is safe,” she said.

Selena Roth noted Dec. 7 on Facebook that her profile picture incorporated the image of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who went missing from Fort Hood in Texas on April 22.

A soldier who was suspected of killing Guillen at Fort Hood and hiding her body shot and killed himself as police closed in.

The Army later punished 14 leaders at Fort Hood after a review in which Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy cited serious problems at the base, including a command climate that was “permissive of sexual harassment and sexual assault,” National Public Radio reported.

“Vanessa Guillen is still my profile picture, not because I’m too lazy to change it, but because what happened to her is an ongoing issue that affects us all,” Selena Roth said on Facebook.

She added, “I know it feels old, I know you’re tired of all of this, but don’t let her death go without consequence.”

Roth added the hashtags #iamvanessaguillen, #metoomilitary, #MeToo and #NeverForget.