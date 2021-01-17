Las Vegas Advisor: Nevada governor extends COVID-19 restrictions again

Heightened restrictions related to COVID-19 precautions in Nevada could have been lifted last week, but instead have been extended until Feb. 15. That means the continuation of 25% capacity limits in casinos, restaurants and bars; reservations being required to dine out; a 50-­person max on gatherings, and strict enforcement of mask rules.

It was the second extension of the order that was first issued on Nov. 24 and was expected to last less than a month. Continued high infection rates and the fear that more bad numbers are on the way as a result of holiday gatherings are behind the decision to keep the precautionary measures in place.

Legacy opens: The Legacy Club, Circa’s rooftop bar and lounge, is open. The lobby is decorated with busts and portraits of “legacy” personalities, such as Benny Binion, Howard Hughes and Steve Wynn. The 12-seat inside bar shares the limelight with 1,000 ounces of gold (in one-pound bars, worth around $1.85 million at today’s spot price). On the outside deck are plush chairs and a fire pit with a panoramic view of Las Vegas.

Opened and closed: Encore opened full time in late December to take advantage of New Year’s traffic, but has now gone back to its weekends-only schedule. Both Encore and the Mirage remain closed completely Mondays through Wednesdays.

Bye-bye Bobby: The high-limit poker room at Bellagio that was for years called Bobby’s Room in honor of poker great and longtime casino executive Bobby Baldwin has been renamed Legend’s Room.

Question: Are the buffets coming back?

Answer: Some will, but not all of them and not for a while. Several casinos have already made the decision that they won’t bring back their buffets. Those that plan to won’t do so until visitation picks up, which may not happen for several months. As of now, only the buffet at South Point is operating, and that’s for lunch and dinner only.

