Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves announces retirement

Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves announced today he is retiring Feb. 28, which will mark eight years of service as chief and 42 years with the Honolulu Fire Department.

He informed the Honolulu Fire Commission this morning at its meeting at HFD headquarters, a news release issued this afternoon said.

Neves was commissioned Feb. 17, 2013 as HFD’s 34th fire chief. He was first appointed to HFD Feb. 20, 1979.

“The journey has been a wonderful and satisfying experience, and I am grateul and honored to have served as the HFD’s 34th Fire Chief,” he said in his resignation letter.

Among his accomplishments during his tenure as chief are the following:

>>Hired 493 new firefighters from 16 recruit classes to maintain optimal staffing levels

>>Purchased 94 new fire apparatuses, including 26 engines, six aerials and other vehicles, keeping a modernizing HFD’s emergency response fleet

>>Put 16 Rapid Response vehicles to use for faster medical response and reduces risks to firefighters

>>Started Fire Fighter Recruit II program to recruit and hire personnel who already hold fire service certifications. Its first class graduated October 2020.

The commission thanked Neves for his many years of service and dedication to the Honolulu Fire Department.