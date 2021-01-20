comscore Pro-Trump protests fail to materialize at state Capitol | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Pro-Trump protests fail to materialize at state Capitol

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Miniature Hawaiian flags planted by sustainability group Hui Aloha Aina Momona flew on the state Capitol lawn this morning.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Miniature Hawaiian flags planted by sustainability group Hui Aloha Aina Momona flew on the state Capitol lawn this morning.

There were no signs of support for former President Donald Trump outside the state Capitol today on the opening day of the Legislature — just seven members of sustainability group Hui Aloha Aina Momona who planted miniature Hawaiian flags on the Capitol lawn.

Private security officers and state sheriff’s deputies patrolled inside barricades that had been erected as a precaution following the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that led to heightened security at state Capitols across the country.

Access inside the Hawaii Capitol already had been cut off to the public because of COVID-19.

National Guard troops arrived days before today’s opening day of the Hawaii Legislature, and barricades today continued to fence off the entire 52-year-old building.

Though potential threats are still being monitored, House Speaker Scott Saiki does not expect violence.

“I would like to think that Hawaii’s environment is different from the rest of the United States,” Saiki said previously.” But there are forces that infiltrate our state and create bad influences through the general public. That’s something we have to be prepared for.”

The Capitol is expected to remain closed to the public for the rest of the session due to COVID-19.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
New CDC director takes over beleaguered agency amid crisis
Next Story
Vice President Kamala Harris: A new chapter opens in U.S. politics
Looking Back

Scroll Up