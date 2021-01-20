Pro-Trump protests fail to materialize at state Capitol

There were no signs of support for former President Donald Trump outside the state Capitol today on the opening day of the Legislature — just seven members of sustainability group Hui Aloha Aina Momona who planted miniature Hawaiian flags on the Capitol lawn.

Private security officers and state sheriff’s deputies patrolled inside barricades that had been erected as a precaution following the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that led to heightened security at state Capitols across the country.

Access inside the Hawaii Capitol already had been cut off to the public because of COVID-19.

National Guard troops arrived days before today’s opening day of the Hawaii Legislature, and barricades today continued to fence off the entire 52-year-old building.

Though potential threats are still being monitored, House Speaker Scott Saiki does not expect violence.

“I would like to think that Hawaii’s environment is different from the rest of the United States,” Saiki said previously.” But there are forces that infiltrate our state and create bad influences through the general public. That’s something we have to be prepared for.”

The Capitol is expected to remain closed to the public for the rest of the session due to COVID-19.