Man, 29, arrested for alleged assault of woman and bus driver in Kalihi

Honolulu police arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old city bus driver in Kalihi.
Police said the suspect assaulted a 51-year-old woman at a bus stop on North School Street sometime between 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
The suspect followed the woman when she boarded the bus and continued to assault her, police added.
The bus driver intervened when the suspect allegedly assaulted him.
It was not immediately clear whether the suspect and woman are known to one another.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of interference with the operator of a public transit vehicle and third-degree assault.
