comscore Hawaii homeowners face stiff fines for illegal seawalls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii homeowners face stiff fines for illegal seawalls

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:04 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, water crashes onto sandbags and tarps, known as sand burritos, near homes at Sunset Beach.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, water crashes onto sandbags and tarps, known as sand burritos, near homes at Sunset Beach.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 13 Water washes up on an eroded stretch of Sunset Beach.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 13

    Water washes up on an eroded stretch of Sunset Beach.

  • STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES AND UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII’S SEA GRANT COLLEGE PROGRAM The property of beachfront owners last year showed a tangled mess of rocks, heavy black tarps and long, sand-filled tubes called sand burritos.

    STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES AND UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII’S SEA GRANT COLLEGE PROGRAM

    The property of beachfront owners last year showed a tangled mess of rocks, heavy black tarps and long, sand-filled tubes called sand burritos.

  • STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES AND UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII’S SEA GRANT COLLEGE PROGRAM Circled above, is the home of Rodney Youman. He is facing a fine of $32,000 for allegedly piling rocks along the shoreline, forming a wall that extended onto the public beach.

    STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES AND UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII’S SEA GRANT COLLEGE PROGRAM

    Circled above, is the home of Rodney Youman. He is facing a fine of $32,000 for allegedly piling rocks along the shoreline, forming a wall that extended onto the public beach.

Homeowners along Sunset Beach, Punaluu and Portlock on Oahu, as well as a property owner on Molokai, are facing tens of thousands of dollars in fines for allegedly constructing illegal seawalls and boulder revetments along Hawaii’s beaches. Read more

Previous Story
Peaceful messages delivered at Hawaii state Capitol
Next Story
Hawaii delegates thank National Guard

Scroll Up