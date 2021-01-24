comscore Virtual Career Expo to link job seekers with top Hawaii employers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Virtual Career Expo to link job seekers with top Hawaii employers

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • STAR-ADVERTISER The Hawaii Career Expo, usually held at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center, is going virtual. The online-only event is set for Wednesday and Thursday. Go to <a href="https://hawaiicareerexpo.com/" target="_blank">HawaiiCareerExpo.com</a> for more details.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    The Hawaii Career Expo, usually held at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center, is going virtual. The online-only event is set for Wednesday and Thursday. Go to HawaiiCareerExpo.com for more details.

Star Events is holding a Virtual Career Expo on Wednesday and Thursday to connect employers and job seekers in a safe environment.

Before the pandemic, the annual Career Expo had been held at the Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, but organizers said that going online allows the virtual event to expand its reach to the neighbor islands.

The free event allows job seekers to visit the virtual booths of some of Hawaii’s leading companies looking for quality employees.

Job seekers will be able to learn about available jobs, initiate private chats with company recruiters and upload resumes confidentially, organizers said.

“Last year, thousands of people came through our Career Expos to connect with hundreds of recruiters and HR managers throughout the state,” said Denise Ching, classified advertising manager at the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “Hundreds of people left the event with a life-changing career move or hire.”

The expo runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at hawaiicareerexpo.com, where you can also find the official guidebook. Although the event is free, registration is recommended.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii hotels have the lowest December occupancy rate in the nation
Looking Back

Scroll Up