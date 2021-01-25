10-year-old boy pulled from fast-moving stream in Waipahu

Just after 4 p.m. today, amid a series of downpours around Oahu, Emergency Medical Services co-responded with the Honolulu Police and Fire Departments to a report of two boys swept into a canal with fast-moving water on Leonui Street in Waipahu.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated and transported a 10-year old boy for minor scrapes after he was pulled out of the stream, said spokeswoman Shayne Enright.

Emergency responders looked for the second boy, who turned out to not be in the water and was safe and the search was called off, she said.